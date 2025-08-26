Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Casie Make

iLEVEL Product Management

Casie Make is the Product Lead for the Data Pipelines area for iLEVEL, S&P Global Market Intelligence’s operating system for private markets. Casie has been on the iLEVEL team since 2021 and focused on executing the product strategy to leverage Machine Learning and Agentic AI technologies to reduce friction on the Data Collection processes.