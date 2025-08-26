S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
iLEVEL Product Management
Casie Make is the Product Lead for the Data Pipelines area for iLEVEL, S&P Global Market Intelligence’s operating system for private markets. Casie has been on the iLEVEL team since 2021 and focused on executing the product strategy to leverage Machine Learning and Agentic AI technologies to reduce friction on the Data Collection processes.