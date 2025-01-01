Managing Director and Life Insurance Sector Lead

Carmi Margalit is Managing Director and the Life Insurance Sector Lead for the North American Financial Services Ratings group. Carmi leads the group’s research, commentary and analytical outreach efforts on life insurance. He serves as the subject matter expert on life and annuities in North America and is one of the primary voices of S&P Global’sinteractions with the market in the sector. He directly covers a portfolio of high profile life insurers and follows the entire sector very closely.

Prior to his current role, Carmi was the analytical manager of the life and health insurance team; he was an analyst on the life team and in the structured finance group before that.

Carmi is a Chartered Financial Analyst, holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.A. in industrial engineering from the Tel Aviv University.