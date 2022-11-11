Customer Success Associate Director

Virginia Calvert is a member of the North America Client Success team for Upstream Data Products at S&P Global, with over 7 years of experience from IHS Markit/S&P. She specializes in providing support and training for clients using Upstream Intelligence, EDIN, and Vantage, empowering them to perform analyses and workflows on platforms and tools like ArcMap, QGIS, Power BI, and Spotfire.

With over 30 years in the oil and gas industry, including GIS technology and geotechnical roles at Noble Energy, Virginia brings a wealth of expertise to her clients.