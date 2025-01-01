Steven Bullock

Managing Director, Global Head of Research and Methodology

Steve leads the Research and Methodology Team at S&P Global Sustainable1 developing the methodologies that underpin S&P Global’s suite of sustainability-related datasets and analytical solutions that power the transition to a more sustainable future.

This includes the S&P Global ESG Scores based on data collected via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and S&P Global’s range of environmental, climate and nature, and regulatory and reporting capabilities.

As Global Head of Research and Methodology, Steve has successfully overseen the development of numerous groundbreaking sustainability-related products, including datasets focused on climate transition and physical risk, nature risk and biodiversity, and regulatory reporting such as the EU Taxonomy and SFDR.

With over 15 years’ of industry experience, Steve is a regular speaker and commentator on sustainable finance issues globally.