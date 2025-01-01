Research Analyst, Telecom, Kagan Research Group

Bruno do Amaral is a Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence covering the Latin America Mobile market within the TMT channel, including carriers, vendors, tower companies, and technologies, with subscriber trends and forecasts.

Amaral joined SP Global in July 2023. Before that, he worked as a journalist covering the Brazilian telecommunications market for 11 years. His experience includes positions in Brazil’s biggest news outlets covering technology market and consumer.

While working as journalist, his focus was on every side of the Telecommunications’ industry: regulation, legal, technology, infrastructure, market, trends, and business.

Bruno holds a Bachelor in Journalism at Universidade Católica de Pernambuco, Brazil.



