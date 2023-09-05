Head of Environmental Markets and PPA Analysis

Bruno Brunetti has led efforts to expand Platts' power analysis across the globe and deepen the focus on renewables, technology and policy. Bruno spent over 15 years at PIRA Energy Group, now part of S&P Global Platts, where he launched and managed the PIRA’s European Electricity Service, focused on European power generation, demand, cross-border trading, and prices. He previously held roles at Caminus and Cedigaz.