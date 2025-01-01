Brian Pitz

Managing Director, Head of Internet and Interactive Entertainment, BMO Capital Markets

Brian J. Pitz joined BMO Capital Markets in 2023 as a Managing Director and Head of Internet and Interactive Entertainment Equity Research. Brian also served nearly two decades as a top-ranked Institutional Investor analyst covering the Internet, Interactive Entertainment, and Media at Jefferies & Co., UBS Investment Bank, Banc of America Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley as part of a number one ranked technology and media franchise.

Just prior to BMO, Brian founded and served as CEO of AmTech Capital Partners, LLC and was CFO, a member of the Board of Directors, and a member of the audit committee of publicly traded Inflection Point Acquisition Corp that completed a business combination with Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR). Brian was also a Managing Director and Head of Internet investment banking at Deutsche Bank.

Brian received a B.S. from Villanova University and is a Member of the Securities Investor Protection Corp and a Member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.