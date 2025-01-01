Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Brian Pitz

Managing Director, Head of Internet and Interactive Entertainment, BMO Capital Markets

Brian J. Pitz joined BMO Capital Markets in 2023 as a Managing Director and Head of Internet and Interactive Entertainment Equity Research. Brian also served nearly two decades as a top-ranked Institutional Investor analyst covering the Internet, Interactive Entertainment, and Media at Jefferies & Co., UBS Investment Bank, Banc of America Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley as part of a number one ranked technology and media franchise.

Just prior to BMO, Brian founded and served as CEO of AmTech Capital Partners, LLC and was CFO, a member of the Board of Directors, and a member of the audit committee of publicly traded Inflection Point Acquisition Corp that completed a business combination with Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR). Brian was also a Managing Director and Head of Internet investment banking at Deutsche Bank.

Brian received a B.S. from Villanova University and is a Member of the Securities Investor Protection Corp and a Member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.