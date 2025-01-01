SVP of Broadcast

Brian Gordon is the SVP/Executive Producer at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). He leads the production of NWSL broadcasts on CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ION and NWSL+, reaching millions of viewers and fans across the globe. With over 30 years of experience in marketing and media, Brian has a proven track record of delivering outstanding creative and positive results for global brands, properties, and media partners. Brian has a passion for sports, lifestyle, and entertainment, and leverages data, analytics, and collaboration to drive innovation and growth. His mission is to elevate the visibility and value of women's soccer and empower the next generation of female athletes and leaders.