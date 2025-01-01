Brian Connolly, CIPM

Head of Business Development, Portfolio Analytics

Brian Connolly is the Head of Business Development for Portfolio Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he leads the go-to-market strategy and drives client growth for the Portfolio Analytics business. With over 18 years of experience at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Brian has held leadership roles across several product specialist teams, including Portfolio Analytics, Sustainability, Money Market Directories (MMD), and Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD). Brian earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from Brown University.