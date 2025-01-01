President

Brandon Biegenzahn is the President of McDermott + Bull Executive Search, one of the largest executive search firms within the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters list, as well as one of Forbes’ “Best Executive Recruiting Firms.” McDermott + Bull is a full-service retained executive search firm serving businesses throughout North America and Europe to identify and recruit executives for permanent and interim roles.

The firm serves clients throughout the entire corporate life cycle through consultative advisory services that include:

Executive-level Search;

Interim Executive Placement (consulting services);

Board and Senior Management Succession;

Executive Assessment; and

Performance Coaching.

Brandon holds dual roles as President of the firm and Chair of the Financial Services Practice Group. As President of McDermott + Bull, Brandon leads the market-facing side of the business, including the strategic buildout of the firm’s team of Managing Directors. As chair of the firm’s Financial Services Practice Group, he is a partner to an array of financial services firms including community and regional commercial banks, private banks, investment banks, credit unions, investment managers, and fintech companies. His clients include the likes of Guggenheim Partners, Green Dot, Houlihan Lokey, Columbia Bank, Moelis & Company, Envestnet and Farmers & Merchants Bank..

Brandon is a corporate attorney by trade having practiced with Sheppard Mullin, and Buchalter in their corporate finance departments. As corporate counsel, he advised his clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, asset-based financing, and real property purchase and sale transactions.

In addition to his work at McDermott + Bull, Brandon is a frequent guest lecturer on the topics of leadership and career development at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business’ Executive MBA program, and at Penn State Dickinson Law. He is a member of the California Coast Chapter of YPO. And he currently sits on the Mission Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, and Penn State Dickinson Law’s Board of Advisors.

Brandon received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California and his Juris Doctorate from Penn State Dickinson Law. He lives in Coto de Caza, California with his wife, Alexa, and their sons, Bowen and Beckett.