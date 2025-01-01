SVP, Media Operations and Head of Sports Rights

Brad Ramsey is senior vice president of Media Operations for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), where he oversees day-to-day operations and has full P&L responsibility for some of the most successful and trusted local media brands in the country. As head of sports rights, Brad has led the execution of 15 agreements in the past 18 months with some of the most prominent teams in professional sports. In 2025, TEGNA became the first broadcast company in the modern distribution era with full-season team rights across the NBA, WNBA, NHL, and MLB.

Brad also oversees syndicated programming across TEGNA’s 51 markets and represents the company on the ABC Television Affiliate Board of Governors, where he serves on the executive committee and chairs the network news committee.

Previously, Brad served as president and general manager of WFAA, TEGNA’s ABC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth. During his seven-year tenure, the station earned 17 of journalism’s highest national honors, including the National Edward

R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence, the NAB’s Service to America Award, and five Station of the Year honors from the National Press Photographers Association.

Brad is in his second tenure with TEGNA, having earlier served as vice president of sales for 39 stations and as president and general manager of WVEC in Norfolk, Virginia. Brad also served as global chief revenue officer of Boats Group (boats.com), leading a sales transformation across more than 100 countries. He began his career with Gray Television, rising from sports reporter to general manager over a 12-year span.

Brad lives in Dallas with his wife Chris and their two teenage sons. When not at work or school, you’ll most likely find the family at a fencing piste rooting for Alex, on a lacrosse field cheering for Brady, or off together exploring places well beyond the beaten path.