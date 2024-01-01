S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Business Development, Data, Valuation & Analytics
Ryan leads business development for the Dividend Forecasting team in the Americas at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Ryan has almost a decades experience in financial services, capital markets and research. He partners with clients and industry leaders to identify gaps in their workflows and new use cases to develop innovative solutions that will create value, increase efficiencies and solve pressing issues for the industry.
Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of Charleston, South Carolina.