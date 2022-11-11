Head of BioPharma Product

Bonanza is Head of BioPharma Product at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he leads the firm’s BioPharma product strategy, development, and go-to-market efforts.



Prior to rejoining S&P Global, Bonanza spent eight years at Visible Alpha where he held multiple product leadership roles. Earlier in his career, Bonanza worked in strategy, M&A, and product development at S&P Global, and began his career as an equity research analyst, covering public retail companies for five years. Bonanza holds a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.