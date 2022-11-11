Head of New Business Development and Growth Audiences

Marc Bland is responsible for the development and enhancement of S&P Global Mobility’s automotive OEM relationships. In this role, he works closely with the North American commercial organization to identify and build on the organization’s collaborative work with clients to provide greater value for strategic decision making.

He works across the organization to ensure our broad suite of products and custom solutions match the unique marketing needs of OEMs and brands to garner a deep understanding of diverse consumer audiences and their unique behaviors. Marc is a highly sought-after speaker on a variety of topics and his thought leadership and commentary has been widely published. He also has been honored with numerous awards highlighting that thought leadership.

A proud graduate of Frank Cody High and the Detroit Public School system, Marc holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Grand Valley State University, US, and a Master of Science degree from Central Michigan University, US.