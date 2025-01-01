Head of Corporate Sales, Visible Alpha

Bill Tully is the Head of the Corporates Sales Team at Visible Alpha, where he has been instrumental in developing the company's Corporate practice, one of the fastest-growing groups in the organization. With over a decade of experience in the financial data space, Bill joined Visible Alpha nearly three years ago as part of the sales team. He has worked extensively with Corporate teams, collaborating closely with Investor Relations teams in particular. These teams have found Visible Alpha's solutions essential for streamlining their workflows and addressing complex challenges.