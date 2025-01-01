Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Bill O’shea

Director & Global Head of Trading Analytics Business Development

Prior to joining S&P Global, Bill held multiple roles at key financial services organizations such as Instinet and ITG Virtu leading sales and account management teams, while amassing over 20 years of experience in the TCA and trading analytics space.

Bill graduated from Boston College's Morrissey School of Arts And Sciences with a Bachelor of History.