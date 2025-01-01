Daniel Berumen

Senior Research Analyst

Daniel is a Senior Research Analyst within the Propulsion components and technologies domain at S&P Global Mobility in Mexico.

He is responsible for propulsion related component research, as well as supply chain analysis on America.

Prior to joining S&P Global Mobility, Daniel worked as Design and Release Engineer with the Electric and Electronics team at Stellantis North America and Vehicle Production Engineering at Nissan. With +8 years of experience in Manufacturing, Quality, R&D and New Product Introduction areas with ICE, Hybrids and Electric Vehicle projects.

Daniel holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engieering from Tecnologico Nacional de Mexico, Campus Laguna.