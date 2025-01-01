Global Head of Corporate Solutions

Bernhard Schiessl leads the global strategy on Corporate Solutions for S&P Global Commodity Insights – Sustainable1. Before joining S&P Global he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Head of Second Opinions and Data Strategy at CICERO Shades of Green in Oslo. In his role he was involved in the global sustainable finance role-out and led the analytical team providing science-based second opinions on sustainable financing frameworks. Prior to CICERO he held various position, incl. at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sri Lanka and China, ClimateWorks Foundation in San Francisco and the Boston Consulting Group in Germany.