Managing Director, Head of Insurance

Ben Woloshin is Managing Director and Head of Insurance at State Street Global Advisors. He is responsible for fostering the adoption of the SPDR platform within the U.S. Insurance marketplace. Ben is passionate about the ETF ecosystem and believes that they are an efficient tool in optimizing desired portfolio outcomes. His global financial services career has included senior leadership roles in asset management and insurance focusing on business development and product innovation. Ben is a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago with an A.B. in History and is FINRA Series 7,63 & 24 registered.