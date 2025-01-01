Ben Johnson

Director/ Consulting

I am a dynamic and approachable leader with 25 years of experience across multiple financial products and support functions. Broad experience in Business management and deep knowledge of the Capital Markets, Global Treasury and Global Custody Industry. Highly motivated and ethical professional with experience of leading large teams across multiple assets classes and functions including Middle office, Client on-boarding, Collateral management, Operations, Settlements, Entitlement Servicing, Client reporting, Regulatory reporting, Financial accounting, Business Analysis, Relationship Management, Change Management, Business Continuity, Resiliency and Business Risk Management.

