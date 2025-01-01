Director, Head of Global Product Regulations

Barbara Sobocinska serves as Director, Head of Global Product Regulations within S&P Global Markit Intelligence Cappitech. In her role, she leads a dedicated team responsible for the identification, analysis, and implementation of any new regulations Cappitech will support, as well as the management of changes to existing regulatory frameworks. She has 15 years of experience working in the financial sector, including operations, post-trade risk mitigation and regulatory reporting.