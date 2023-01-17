Kristen Balasia

Senior Vice President of Planning Solutions.

Kristen's team is responsible for developing and delivering actionable solutions to the problems that matter most to the automotive industry. By connecting the dots between market leading data and forecasts, her team brings custom analytics and a sense of curiosity to drive critical decisions relating to electrification, charging, technology platforms, retail, consumer and market strategic planning. Her passion for her client's business brings innovation and provocative thought leadership to the decision makers creating change.

She brings over 20 years of experience in roles across consulting, sales, purchasing, logistics and program management. She has served the automotive, commercial vehicle, retail and professional services industries.

Prior to her tenure with S&P Global, Kristen served as Business Unit Director at Air International (a Global Tier 1 HVAC & PTC automotive supplier) where she led a global cross functional team responsible for several major global OEM programs. Over her time with the company she also served as Director of Program Management, Program Manager - GM Business and leadership roles in purchasing. Kristen has also held roles pertaining to planning and logistics within the automotive and retail industries. She has led and worked closely with teams, suppliers and customers around the world.

Kristen earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.