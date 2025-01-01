Director of Product Delivery, Public Markets

Autumn is an Outbound Product Manager leading Issuer Solutions Digital Growth at S&P Global Market Intelligence. As a member of the software development group in Issuer Solutions, she spends time with clients and our client facing teams to ensure our product roadmap is aligned to address our clients’ most important IR needs. In her career at S&P Global she has spent time as an advisory analyst focused on Investor Targeting and has since joined our Digital team helping to build and transform the core workflows in the Capital Access IR engagement cycle.