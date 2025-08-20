Austin Chang

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
iLEVEL Product Manager
Austin has been working with the iLEVEL product for 5 years. He currently works with the Search and Experience team, which deploys a blend of traditional user experience and GenAI enhancements to empower iLEVEL users in their everyday workflows.