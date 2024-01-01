Consulting Manager, Energy Transition and Critical Minerals Consulting

Aurélien Henry is a Consulting Manager in the Energy Transition and Critical Minerals practice at S&P Global. He brings over 15 years of experience across the metals and mining industry, combining technical mining expertise with financial and strategic advisory capabilities. Aurélien has led a wide range of investment and ESG-related consulting engagements across commodities for mining companies, commercial banks, international financial institutions, trade associations, and government bodies. He supported clients on decarbonization strategies (e.g. lender market studies for green DRI/HBI and steel projects), market analyses, cost and price modeling, and policy impact assessments (covering e.g. EU ETS, CBAM, climate scenarios).

Prior to joining S&P Global, Aurélien was a Senior Consultant at CRU Group. He also worked as an associate in a mining-focused corporate finance advisory boutique, where he supported project finance and M&A transactions. Earlier in his career, he worked as both an underground mining geologist in Western Australia and an exploration geologist in Portugal, giving him strong operational grounding in the sector. He holds an M.Sc. in Metals & Energy Finance from Imperial College London and an engineering diploma from the École Nationale Supérieure de Géologie (France).