Aude Marjolin is an Associate Research Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research team of S&P Global Commodity Insights. She is responsible for delivering the monthly Consensus Metals Price analysis and reports on various commodities covered by the team. She was previously a Senior Commodities Editor in the Market Intelligence division, providing support to the Metals and Mining team. Aude's background is in theoretical chemistry, and she worked at the University of Pittsburgh prior to joining S&P Global. Aude received her BSc in materials science from the Université Paris XII Val de Marne and her MSc and PhD in chemistry from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie.

Her experience in providing peer-review for and editing research papers for scientific publications has translated well to the commodities industry. Aude especially enjoys working on texts in English as a Second Language.

She has been building the position by establishing procedures and reference documents and has also been the liaison between Commodities and various other teams. Specifically, Aude has been working with Operations to develop workflows for and Production to offer data visualization support to Commodities.

In her one-woman office in Tonganoxie, Kans., she is assisted by Baby Clara and Kitties Ash and Willow, who often pop in on meetings.