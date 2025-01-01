Product Manager, Debtdomain

Athira Nair is a Product Manager for Debtdomain, where she is responsible for defining product requirements, managing the release of new features, and developing a strategic plan that aligns with business objectives. She excels in planning and executing initiatives that bring this vision to life. Debtdomain is the leading global, web-based platform for loan syndication and agency workflows, helping banks and institutional investors manage throughout the entire lifecycle for syndicated loan or private credit transactions.