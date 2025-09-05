Executive Director, Head of Product, EDM

Ashima Bhardwaj serves as the Head of Product for Enterprise Data Management (EDM), where she spearheads the strategy and execution of the platform. She has a proven track record of leading cross-functional teams to deliver innovative and scalable products that address complex business needs and drive organizational success. Known for her collaborative nature and decisive leadership, Ashima is adept at roadmap planning, stakeholder engagement, and aligning product vision with customer requirements. Before joining S&P Global, Ashima held various product management roles, where she was responsible for defining, building, and implementing solutions within the Insurance sector.