Arsene Lui CFA/FRM

Associate Director, Quantitative Risk Modelling

Arsene Lui is an Associate Director in S&P Global Market Intelligence based in London. He is responsible for the analytical development, maintenance and on-going validation of credit risk models and products across S&P Global Market Intelligence Credit Analytics, which are used by financial institutions and other credit-sensitive entities to measure and manage credit risk. He holds a M.Sc. in Scientific Computing from the Ruprecht Karls University of Heidelberg, and is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified FRM.