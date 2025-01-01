Senior Quantitative Analyst

Arsene Lui is a Senior Quantitative Analyst in the Analytic Development Group, based in London. Arsene focuses on quantitative research and analytical development of various credit risk models, which are used by financial institutions and other credit-sensitive entities to manage their credit exposures.

Arsene is one the key developers of S&P Global Market Intelligence Credit Analytics Platform, which covers a set of cutting-edge models for the credit risk assessment of rated and unrated, public and private companies across the globe. Arsene is the major developer of CreditModel™, PD Model Fundamentals, PD Model Market Signals, PaySense, and Climate RiskGauge.

Arsene regularly speaks at internal and external organized webinars and writes thought leadership articles on topics including credit trends, default study, trade credit, and climate risk.

Arsene joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2018 in London, UK. Arsene holds a BSc in Quantitative Finance from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a MSc in Scientific Computing from Ruprecht Karl University of Heidelberg. Arsene is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified FRM.