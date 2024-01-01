Senior Product Manager, Energy

Arsalan Gul is a Product Manager within S&P Global Commodities Insights. He has been with the company since 2015. Arsalan has been supporting the energy product within CapIQ pro, helping with client queries and building energy transition financial models. As a product manager, he works on developing the energy product roadmap and building enhancements for new markets.

Arsalan received MSc. Finance & Business Economics from Manchester Business School.