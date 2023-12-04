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Director, Sustainability Software Solutions
Tom Archer is responsible for helping clients achieve their sustainability goals and address regulatory requirements by harnessing capabilities from across S&P Global.
Prior to join S&P Global, Tom spent a decade gaining experience in investment and distribution roles within asset management. Most recently he was responsible for sustainable investing within global fixed income markets and creating green bond portfolios.