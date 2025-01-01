Senior Director, Head of U.S. Index Investment Strategy

Anu R. Ganti is Senior Director and Head of U.S. Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). The index investment strategy team provides research and commentary on the entire S&P DJI product set, including U.S. and global equities, thematics, commodities, fixed income and sustainability indices. She is also a frequent contributor to both print and broadcast media outlets.

Prior to joining S&P DJI, Anu worked in the asset management space, completing a post-MBA rotational program at Russell Investments within their fixed income research and trading divisions and working as a portfolio manager focusing on emerging market equities at Parametric Portfolio Associates (part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management).

Anu is a CFA charterholder and holds an MBA in finance and economics from Columbia Business School, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from NYU’s Stern School of Business.