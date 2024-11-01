S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Mobility
Principal Research Analyst
Antoine Giraud is Light Vehicle Powertrain Forecasting, S&P Global Mobility
Based in Paris, Antoine specializes in the analysis of product/powertrain trends, volume planning and OEMs strategies and closely follows the evolution of EU automotive regulations.
Prior to joining S&P Global, his work experience includes 8 years in powertrain engineering at Renault. He was involved in customer usage simulations and system engineering on hybrids and Electric Vehicles. Antoine holds a Master's Degree in Powertrain Engineering from IFP School after having graduated from Cranfield University.