Anna Ballantyne

Senior Lead, Product Management & Development

Anna is part of our business development team , primarily focused on data feeds for our investment management clients.

Anna is a seasoned financial data and technology professional with over 20 years’ experience delivering high-impact data, analytics, and trading solutions for global financial institutions. At S&P, she has partnered across multiple product lines from Financial Risk Analytics to Data Onboarding and Data Lake initiatives — driving client value and enhancing data delivery.

Anna holds a Law Degree (LLB) and a Post graduate (Pg Dip) IT, both from the University of Glasgow.