Director, North America Financial Services Ratings

Anika Getubig is a Director with S&P Global Ratings Financial Services Ratings Group, based in New York. She is involved in all aspects of the analytical process related to issuing financial strength ratings on companies in the life and health insurance sectors. Prior to joining the North American Insurance group, Anika worked at McGladrey LLP where she completed comprehensive valuations including purchase price allocations and fair market valuations for financial reporting purposes. Before joining McGladrey, Anika worked for the investment management arm of John Hancock providing fiduciary oversight of the John Hancock Pension. Anika graduated with a Masters of Business Administration from Boston College and a Bachelors of Science in Management Information Systems from Ateneode Manila.