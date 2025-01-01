S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Director, Head of Product & Implementation, Cappitech
Andy Shanaghy is an Executive Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech. He has a background in computer science, and over 20 years working in finance, with over 10 years of experience working in regulatory reporting. He is currently Global head of Cappitech Support and Integration teams.