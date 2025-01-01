Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Andy Shanaghy

Executive Director, Head of Product & Implementation, Cappitech

Andy Shanaghy is an Executive Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech. He has a background in computer science, and over 20 years working in finance, with over 10 years of experience working in regulatory reporting. He is currently Global head of Cappitech Support and Integration teams. 

 