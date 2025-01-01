Andy Armstrong

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of GTM & Market Development, Credit Analytics
Andy manages business and market strategy for S&P MI’s set of credit analytics products, including Credit Analytics, RiskGauge Desktop, and Climate Credit Analytics. Before S&P, he held numerous product and commercial roles at CEB, Gartner, and Mercer, as well as working with several early stage startups.