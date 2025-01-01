Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Andy Armstrong

Head of GTM & Market Development, Credit Analytics

Andy manages business and market strategy for S&P MI’s set of credit analytics products, including Credit Analytics, RiskGauge Desktop, and Climate Credit Analytics.  Before S&P, he held numerous product and commercial roles at CEB, Gartner, and Mercer, as well as working with several early stage startups.