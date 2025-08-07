Andrew Innes

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Data & Research Sales, Pacific
Andrew has been with S&P Global for over 10 years and brings a wealth of experience across financial markets across all asset classes. Andrew leads the commercial business for Data and Research for S&P Global Market Intelligence Australia which is a business unit that sits across a very broader universe of buy-side, sell-side and corporate users. Andrew holds a BBA from Macquarie University and MBA from MGSM.