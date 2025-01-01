Senior Director, Data and Reporting, ISDA

Andrew Bayley joined ISDA in April 2018 as Director for Data and Reporting. He is involved with ISDA’s engagement in relation to EU regulatory reporting initiatives, such as EMIR and MiFID.

Prior to joining ISDA, Andrew was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for 14 years where he held several derivative operations roles, before working within their regulatory reporting team for five years, involved in the implementation of several global regulatory initiatives including EMIR, HKMA, MAS and ASIC.

Andrew has a degree in Cultural Studies and Literature from Staffordshire University.