Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Andreas Darmawan

Director, AI & Data Science, APAC

Andreas works with APAC clients in understanding & utilizing complex datasets in their quantitative workflows. Prior to joining S&P Global, he was a proprietary trader where he utilized and developed quantitative methods for automated trading strategies.  Andreas holds a Doctorate degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Tokyo, specializing in wireless communications and signal processing.