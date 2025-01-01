Andreas Darmawan

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, AI & Data Science, APAC
Andreas works with APAC clients in understanding & utilizing complex datasets in their quantitative workflows. Prior to joining S&P Global, he was a proprietary trader where he utilized and developed quantitative methods for automated trading strategies. Andreas holds a Doctorate degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Tokyo, specializing in wireless communications and signal processing.