Ananya Chatterjee

S&P Global Market Intelligence
Fixed Income | Product Manager
Ananya is responsible for developing and executing the strategic vision for a comprehensive suite of solutions used by global investment banks for bookbuilding. She brings a diverse background in banking and deep expertise in analytics and microservices to deliver high-quality, client-centric solutions.