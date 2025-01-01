Arti Anand

Senior Research Analyst

Arti is a Senior Research Analyst in the automotive Lighting and Interior team at S&P Global Mobility in Gurgaon, India office.

As a senior research analyst, she is primarily responsible for the forecast, market intelligence, analysis of the overall automotive lighting and interior markets including trends, technologies, key players and outlook.

Her main focus areas are automotive headlamp and taillamp technologies, ambient lighting, and cabin comfort technologies. She has an experience of more than seven years of business research in the automotive industry and an overall work experience of twelve years.

Before joining S&P Global, Arti had worked in the banking industry. Arti holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a finance specialization from the University of Delhi, India. She is currently pursuing an executive MBA in Business Analytics from Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad.