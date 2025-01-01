Senior Equity Analyst

Alyssa Coelho is a Senior Analyst within Companies & Transactions Research at S&P Global Commodity Insights. She is responsible for Companies & Transactions equity analysis, valuations, and strategy assessment of European Integrated companies as well as E&P companies with a focus on Europe, Middle East and Africa. She joined the company in 2006 and previously supported and generated Alternative Energy research efforts. Ms. Coelho holds two BAs from Lafayette College.