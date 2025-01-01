Data & Research Sales Engineer

Alonso Aldama Ortiz is an outstanding Business Engineer, graduated from the prestigious Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM). With over 14 years of experience in the professional field, Alonso has accumulated valuable experience in various disciplines of the financial sector. For four years, he held the position of senior financial consultant at one of the recognized Big Four firms, where he acquired critical and in-depth skills in financial analysis and strategic advisory. Subsequently, Alonso specialized in debt portfolio management, dedicating four years to private debt placement and asset securitization.

Currently, Alonso leads as director of the Professional Services and Capital Markets segments for S&P Global Market Intelligence across Latin America. Under his direction, over the past seven years, he has played a crucial role in the development and promotion of the Advisory practice in the region. His work has benefited a wide range of clients, from local boutiques to large international firms, ensuring highly specialized services in the financial sector. His strategic approach and leadership have been fundamental in positioning the company as a benchmark in the industry.