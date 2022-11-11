Senior Director, Private Markets & Assessments

Peter Alleston is the regional head for Private Equity & Debt Services for Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Market Intelligence, with specific focus on business development and client engagement.



Peter joined S&P Global in 2015 with equity derivatives, private equity, private credit, and special situations experience. He has spoken at regional conferences and published thought leadership articles on topics including regulation, accounting, and valuation best practice. Prior to joining the company Peter spent nine years at Deutsche Bank serving as Vice President - Valuation, spending time in Singapore, Hong Kong and London. He has also worked in various roles at Credit Suisse and BDO Stoy Hayward in the UK.



He holds a MSc in Mathematical Trading & Finance from CASS Business School London, a MA in Economics from Cambridge University, and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He is based in Singapore.