Laurence Allan, Ph.D

Head of Insights and Analysis, Europe & North America

Dr Laurence Allan joined IHS Markit, now S&P Global, in April 2011 and currently heads the regional risk and economic team for Europe/ CIS team, including a regional intelligence team of in-country analysts and sources. He previously led the Latin America team. He has advised a wide cross-sectoral range of corporate clients on operational risk across those regions. He works across the global risk and economics team on geopolitics , and on supporting commercial and skills development. He was previously a Research Analyst at the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office, and lectured on the politics of Latin America and the Caribbean at the University of London. He holds an MA and PhD in Latin American politics, and has published on the region. He speaks English and Spanish.