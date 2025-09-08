Head of Lending Solutions

Alfredo Milera is a seasoned leader in the financial services industry, currently serving as the Head of Lending Solutions. With over 12 years of experience at S&P Global, he has held several key positions that showcase his expertise in driving business growth and enhancing client solutions.

In his current role as Head of Lending Solutions, which he assumed in July 2025, Alfredo leads a team dedicated to providing innovative lending solutions that empower institutions to navigate the complexities of the credit asset class. Prior to this, he served as Head of WSO, where he was instrumental in delivering leveraged loan and high-yield solutions, helping clients optimize their investment strategies. Alfredo has also held roles including Head of Sales for Software Solutions and Head of CLO & Private Debt Sales for North America.

Before joining S&P Global, Alfredo gained substantial experience in sales and operations at prominent firms, including StarCompliance, Charles River Development, RTS Realtime Systems Inc., and the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Alfredo has a degree in International Trade with a focus on Latin American Studies from the University of Connecticut.