Alexis Wiazmitinoff

EMEA and North American Lead - Cappitech

Alexis is G20 derivative reporting subject matter expert and product leader with more than 10 years RegTech experience, partnering with both buy and sell-side firms.

His core expertise resides in post-trade and transaction reporting, having product-led Bloomberg’s Reporting/Assurance businesses and product-managed London Stock Exchange’s trade repository. He is passionate about financial regulations and leverages his regulatory knowledge, industry know-how and controls expertise to help build/run state-of-the-art compliance oversight.