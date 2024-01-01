Alexander Johnston

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Research Analyst, 451 Research
Alex Johnston is a Research Analyst in the Data, AI & Analytics channel with 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. His research focuses on emerging technologies and how they can be applied to business use-cases. Prior to joining 451 research, Alex worked advising executives and producing research on the procurement and supply chain technology markets.